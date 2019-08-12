GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) CEO Buys $131,400.00 in Stock

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) CEO Richard Calder purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,347,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,374.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Calder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Richard Calder sold 5,006 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $56,517.74.

On Friday, July 5th, Richard Calder sold 1,274 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $22,715.42.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Richard Calder sold 1,160 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $30,009.20.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Richard Calder sold 1,533 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $41,007.75.

On Monday, May 20th, Richard Calder sold 1,757 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $44,680.51.

GTT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.06. 65,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. GTT Communications Inc has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $47.20.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $433.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.66 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. GTT Communications’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GTT. BTIG Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $42.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GTT Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTT. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its position in GTT Communications by 67.6% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GTT Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in GTT Communications by 42.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GTT Communications by 111.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

