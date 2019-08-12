Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.70

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 4665887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
SUPV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Grupo Supervielle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 218,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.
