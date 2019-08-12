Great Canadian Gaming (GC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th.

TSE GC opened at C$41.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.42. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1 year low of C$40.43 and a 1 year high of C$56.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GC shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Great Canadian Gaming from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Great Canadian Gaming from C$63.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

