Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as €21.08 ($24.51) and last traded at €20.88 ($24.28), 143,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €20.84 ($24.23).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.96 ($27.86).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.70.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

See Also: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.