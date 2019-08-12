Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) PT Lowered to C$3.90 at Citigroup

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from C$5.00 to C$3.90 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GTE. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. GMP Securities reduced their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.20 to C$3.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE GTE traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.88. 243,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,284. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.87 and a 1 year high of C$5.09. The firm has a market cap of $716.23 million and a PE ratio of 8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.07.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.