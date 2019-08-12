Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post $21.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $16.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $85.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.90 million to $85.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $116.09 million, with estimates ranging from $115.68 million to $116.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,958 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $398,297.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,019 shares of company stock worth $13,866,306. Insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 20.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 98,355 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,953,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 218,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 52,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. 122,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,575. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.87. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $694.27 million, a P/E ratio of 231.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

