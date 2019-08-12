Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) PT Set at $6.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GTIM. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Good Times Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.83.
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.25.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.
Featured Article: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.