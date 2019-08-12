Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) PT Set at $6.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GTIM. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Good Times Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

