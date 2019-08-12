Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €76.30 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.20 ($83.95).

ETR:SAX opened at €69.35 ($80.64) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.97. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a twelve month high of €72.65 ($84.48). The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of -488.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.21.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

