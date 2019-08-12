Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €119.90 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.90 ($139.42) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.06 ($132.62).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €108.20 ($125.81) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($114.53). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €104.24.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.