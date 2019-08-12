Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.60 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.44% of Golden Minerals worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

See Also: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.