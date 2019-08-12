Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (CVE:GOM) fell 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 6,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 148,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project and the May Mac project located in the Greenwood area of British Columbia. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

