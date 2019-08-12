Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 49,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Glowpoint stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,552. Glowpoint has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Get Glowpoint alerts:

Glowpoint (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

Glowpoint, Inc operates as a managed service provider of video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offers scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enables its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Glowpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glowpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.