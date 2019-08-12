Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SELF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.66. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Self Storage stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Global Self Storage worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.