Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GMRE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $346.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.41. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 24.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 639.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

