Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.97. 5,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,703. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.