Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $77.98 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,479 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares during the quarter. Ormat Technologies comprises about 13.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 2.41% of Ormat Technologies worth $77,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $7,153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $71.23 on Monday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $71.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $462,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nir Wolf sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $125,937.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $935,590 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

