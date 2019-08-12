Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $15.00 target price on Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 121,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,878. The firm has a market cap of $216.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 15.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 576.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

