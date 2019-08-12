Gentrack Group (ASX:GTK) Trading Up 5.6%

Gentrack Group Ltd (ASX:GTK)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$5.30 ($3.76) and last traded at A$5.28 ($3.74), approximately 18,268 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.00 ($3.55).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $520.85 million and a PE ratio of 48.00.

About Gentrack Group (ASX:GTK)

Gentrack Group Limited engages in the development, integration, and support of enterprise billing and customer management software solutions for the energy and water utility, and airport industries in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Utility Billing Software and Airport Management Software.

