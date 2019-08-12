General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 2.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.44. 16,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,163. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.08. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.35.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

