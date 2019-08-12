Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Generac by 9.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Generac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Generac by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Generac by 9.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,538. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.96 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at $799,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $1,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,043,061.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.