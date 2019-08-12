GDS (GDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. GDS has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $891.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.42 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GDS opened at $38.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. GDS has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $43.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDS. ValuEngine raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

