Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 337.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,031 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Gardner Denver worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver during the second quarter worth about $138,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,343,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,021,000 after acquiring an additional 99,343 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDI traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,029. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Gardner Denver’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

