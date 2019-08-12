Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given a $47.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) received a $47.00 price objective from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

GLPI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.84. 700,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,549. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13,785.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

