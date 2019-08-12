Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.80

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and traded as low as $5.87. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 500 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%.
About Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT)
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
