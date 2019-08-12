Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.80

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and traded as low as $5.87. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 500 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81.

Get Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

About Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.