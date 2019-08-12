Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Shares Sold by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $4.72. 741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,530. The company has a quick ratio of 36.11, a current ratio of 25.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $105.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

