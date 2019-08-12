G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.82

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised G4S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on G4S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. G4S/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get G4S/ADR alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for G4S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.