Friendz (FDZ) Price Hits $0.0018

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Friendz has a market cap of $875,693.00 and approximately $77,464.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DragonEX, Mercatox and BitMart. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00265421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.42 or 0.01249574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020847 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093828 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,135,946,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,859,839 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, Mercatox, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.