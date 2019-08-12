Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 5,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $62,419.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $59,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $154,311 over the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEIM. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 39,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FEIM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

