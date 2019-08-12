Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE:FBM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 247,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,844. The company has a market cap of $794.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.98. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.68 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

