Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWRD. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,536. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.07 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

