Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Director Sells $283,710.00 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 97.5% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 38,994 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $1,454,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 49.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

