First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $190.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,978,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,238,000 after purchasing an additional 211,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $23,280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,726,000 after buying an additional 119,855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 50,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

