First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.70

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.70 and last traded at C$14.67, with a volume of 617261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.16.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.86.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Andrew Shaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.52, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$420,800. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.07, for a total value of C$68,634.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$294,639.12. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,973.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

