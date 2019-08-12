First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.70

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.70 and last traded at C$14.67, with a volume of 617261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.16.
FR has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.86.
In related news, Director David Andrew Shaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.52, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$420,800. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.07, for a total value of C$68,634.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$294,639.12. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,973.
About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.
Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.