First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.03

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 146001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on AG. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.13.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Vinita Lee Piper acquired 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $130,786.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $2,346,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 3,672.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 980,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 954,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 671,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 267,372 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 921,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 335,918 shares during the period. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

