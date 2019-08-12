First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

FR stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. 277,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,340. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.71. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $38.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

