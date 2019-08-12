First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Stock Position Boosted by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 45.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,921,000 after buying an additional 852,162 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 8.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 94.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 262,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 127,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 53,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $854,548.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 385,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,588.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John M. Daniel sold 9,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $158,376.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,616 shares of company stock worth $4,409,979. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Horizon National stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 52,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.32 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.14%. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

