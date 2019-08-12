First Choice Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FCBP)

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

FCBP traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $21.40. 988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,053. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong bought 6,868 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $145,670.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Peter Hui bought 6,949 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $150,793.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,789 shares of company stock valued at $339,202 over the last 90 days. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

