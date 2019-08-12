Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million.

Finjan stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 46,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,828. Finjan has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36.

FNJN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finjan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Finjan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Finjan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Finjan by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,207,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Finjan by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Finjan during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Finjan by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finjan during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

