Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million.
Finjan stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 46,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,828. Finjan has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36.
FNJN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finjan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Finjan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Finjan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.
Finjan Company Profile
Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.
