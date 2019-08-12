Financial Analysis: First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Northern Community Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $52.83 million 2.63 $12.55 million N/A N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp $17.23 million 2.59 $4.17 million N/A N/A

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 25.66% 12.30% 1.15% Northeast Indiana Bancorp 22.83% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Northern Community Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits. Its loan products commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks; sells travelers' checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and provides other customary banking services. The company operates 10 full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan offices in Davis and Sonoma; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. It offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as commercial loans comprising revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans. It also provides debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, the company offers various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates three full service locations in Huntington; one full service location in Warsaw; and two full service locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company is based in Huntington, Indiana.

