FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FFBW stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FFBW has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $65.55 million, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of FFBW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FFBW stock. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Context BH Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.78% of FFBW at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

