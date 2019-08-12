FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
FFBW stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FFBW has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $65.55 million, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of FFBW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
FFBW Company Profile
FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.
See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.