FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,511 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 76,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 19,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,501 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,093.4% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,019. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.44. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $150.68 and a one year high of $259.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stephens set a $210.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.