Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBSS traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328. Fauquier Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin T. Carter acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,214.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fauquier Bankshares stock. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC owned about 3.46% of Fauquier Bankshares worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

