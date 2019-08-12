Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Set at $22.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) received a $22.00 price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 target price on shares of Farfetch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,952,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of -19.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.27. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.51 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 40.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 9,359.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $228,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

