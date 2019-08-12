Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Set at $17.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) has been assigned a $17.00 price target by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 49.12% from the company’s previous close.

FTCH has been the topic of several other reports. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Farfetch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

NYSE FTCH traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,952,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,986. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 9,359.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

