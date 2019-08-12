Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Expeditors have outperformed its industry in a year's time driven by its impressive earnings surprise history. Expeditors has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. The latest earnings beat came in August when it released its second-quarter 2019 results. Expeditors' earnings beat estimates despite a decline in Airfreight Services revenues. Also, airfreight tonnage volumes declined due to the US-China trade war and a sluggish global economy. Increase in operating expenses is an added concern. However, we are encouraged by the company's efforts to reward its shareholders. This May, Expeditors announced an 11.1% hike in semi-annual cash dividend to 50 cents per share. It is also active on the buyback front. Additionally, we are impressed with Expeditors’ sound balance sheet.”

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXPD. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

EXPD stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. 54,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,699. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 873,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,247,000 after acquiring an additional 443,097 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $27,841,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 123.1% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 570,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,306,000 after acquiring an additional 315,035 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7,813.3% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 296,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 293,076 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 56.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,407,000 after purchasing an additional 216,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.