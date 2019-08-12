Exosis Achieves Market Capitalization of $154,578.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00005521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. Exosis has a market capitalization of $154,578.00 and $42,453.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Exosis has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,384.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.03 or 0.01862109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.60 or 0.02903451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.00763016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00799413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00506490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00132976 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 410,883 coins and its circulating supply is 245,883 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

