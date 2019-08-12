Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.24 Billion

Analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will report sales of $9.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.96 billion and the highest is $9.52 billion. Exelon posted sales of $9.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $32.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.47 billion to $36.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $36.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. 3,825,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon has a 12-month low of $42.19 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.23. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.