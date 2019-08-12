Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRG. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

NASDAQ:EVRG traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $58,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Carl Soderstrom, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $588,040.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

