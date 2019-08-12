Evercore ISI Reiterates $3.00 Price Target for Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES)

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) has been assigned a $3.00 price target by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quintana Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

QES traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,797. Quintana Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quintana Energy Services stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) by 174.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,341 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Quintana Energy Services worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

