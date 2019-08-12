Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Given a $1.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) has been given a $1.00 price target by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Euroseas stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,576. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.61.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Euroseas had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 66.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

